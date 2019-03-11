Japan on Monday commemorates the eighth anniversary of the earthquake and tsunami that devastated the northeast of the country, a natural disaster that caused more than 18,000 deaths and triggered the nuclear crisis in Fukushima.
On Mar. 11, 2011 a 9.0 magnitude earthquake, on the open Richter scale, and a subsequent tsunami devastated the Tohoku region of Japan and caused severe damage to the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. According to the latest official figures, the damage is still affecting around 52,000 displaced people.