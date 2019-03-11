Tokyo Electric Power Company's staff speak while sitting under the control rod driving system of the reactor pressure vessel (RPV), at the primary containment vessel (PCV) of the Unit 5 reactor building, at the tsunami-crippled Tokyo Electric Power Company's Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Futaba, Fukushima Prefecture, northern Japan, 20 November 2017. As Units 5 and 6 were under suspension, all fuel rods were removed for inspection and the spent fuel rods cooling system were properly adjusted. All fuel rods at Unit 4 were removed in December 2016. At Units 1, 2, 3, a decommissioning project team is investigating the condition of fuel debris by using remote-controlled robots inside a primary containment vessel (PCV) and reactor pressure vessel (RPV) at each reactor building. The nuclear power plant was heavily damaged by a tsunami following magnitude 9.0 earthquake on 11 March 2011. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Flowers are left on the shore at tsunami-devastated Arahama, coastal district of Sendai, Northern Japan, 11 March 2016. Japan marks the fifth anniversary of the earthquake and tsunami. Japan's National Police Agency announced that as of February 2016, 15,894 people were killed in the disaster, 2,562 are still missing. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

People offer prayers for victims of the 11 March 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake in Otsuchi, Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan, 11 March 2018, the day of the eighth anniversary of the 9.0-magnitude earthquake and subsequent tsunami, that devastated northeastern Japan and triggered a nuclear disaster at Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant. Latest official reports state that the earthquake and tsunami killed 15,897 people while 2,553 are still missing. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

A man offers prayers for victims of the 11 March 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake at the Okawa Elementary School destroyed by the tsunami in Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, 11 March 2018, the day of the eighth anniversary of the 9.0-magnitude earthquake and subsequent tsunami, that devastated northeastern Japan and triggered a nuclear disaster at Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant. Latest official reports state that the earthquake and tsunami killed 15,897 people while 2,553 are still missing. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

People offer prayers for victims of the 11 March 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake at the remains of former Okawa Elementary School destroyed by the tsunami in Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, 11 March 2018, the day of the eighth anniversary of the 9.0-magnitude earthquake and subsequent tsunami, that devastated northeastern Japan and triggered a nuclear disaster at Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant. Latest official reports state that the earthquake and tsunami killed 15,897 people while 2,553 are still missing. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Japan on Monday commemorates the eighth anniversary of the earthquake and tsunami that devastated the northeast of the country, a natural disaster that caused more than 18,000 deaths and triggered the nuclear crisis in Fukushima.

On Mar. 11, 2011 a 9.0 magnitude earthquake, on the open Richter scale, and a subsequent tsunami devastated the Tohoku region of Japan and caused severe damage to the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. According to the latest official figures, the damage is still affecting around 52,000 displaced people.