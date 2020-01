South Korean quarantine officials use thermal cameras to measure the temperatures of passengers from China at Incheon International Airport, South Korea, 09 January 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A South Korean quarantine official measures the temperatures of passengers from China via a thermal camera at an international ferry terminal in Incheon, west of Seoul, South Korea, 14 January 2020, as suspected cases of a mysterious pneumonia broke out recently in China. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP -- ATTENTION EDITORS: IMAGE PIXELATED AT SOURCE -- SOUTH KOREA OUT

Researchers examine materials collected from a Chinese woman to find the cause of her mysterious pneumonia symptoms, at a public health institute in Suwon, South Korea, 09 January 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The first case of a pneumonia-like illness caused by a new strain of coronavirus has been detected in Japan, the country’s health ministry confirmed on Thursday.

The virus was recently first detected in China, where there have been more than 40 cases and one death reported. EFE-EFE