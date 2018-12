Whalers on the catcher ship "Kyo Maru" land an illegally killed Minke whale in the Southern Ocean sanctuary, Jan 11 2000. EPA-EFE/GREENPEACE/HO/CUNNINGHAM/

Japan was considering withdrawing from the International Whaling Commission in an apparent bid to resume commercial whaling, which has been subject to a 30-year ban in the country, state media reported on Thursday.

Japanese authorities said they would have to reconsider Japan's role in the commission after a September IWC meeting in Brazil, according to the state-owned news agency NHK.