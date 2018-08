A military personnel stands at guard near a Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) missile interceptor unit deployed to counter North Korea's launch of ballistic missile at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan, Jun. 22, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

An undated photo released on Sep. 03, 2017 by the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, shows Kim Jong-un (3-R), chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea, chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and supreme commander of the Korean People's Army (KPA), purportedly guiding the work for nuclear weaponization on spot, at an undisclosed location, North Korea. EPA-EFE/FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Japan continues to perceive North Korea as a serious threat to its security despite a current spirit of rapprochement on the Korean Peninsula, according to an annual defense report on Tuesday.

The report said despite committing to denuclearization, Pyongyang "appears to possess and deploy several hundred Nodong missiles capable of reaching almost every part of Japan," including the medium-range Rodong missiles.