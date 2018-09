The reactor unit 5 (L) and 6 are seen over storage tanks of radiation contaminated water at the tsunami-crippled Tokyo Electric Power Company's Fukushima Daichi Nuclear Power Plant under decommissioning works in Okuma, Fukushima Prefecture Tokyo, northern Japan, Jul 27, 2018, (issued Jul 30, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA / POOL

A court in Japan accepted Tuesday an appeal by an electricity company to reactivate an nuclear reactor whose suspension it had ordered on safety grounds nine months earlier, state-owned broadcaster NHK reported.

The High Court of Hiroshima overturned its decision from December last year, when it ordered the suspension of reactor 3 of the Ikata plant, belonging to Shikoku Electric.