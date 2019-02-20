The reactor units 1 to 4 are seen over storage tanks of radiation contaminated water at the tsunami-crippled Tokyo Electric Power Company's Fukushima Daichi Nuclear Power Plant under decommissioning works in Okuma, Fukushima Prefecture, northern Japan, Jan. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

A handout photo made available by Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO), shows the field office at the Unit 2 of the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Okuma, northeast of Tokyo, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, Feb. 13, 2019 (issued Feb. 19, 2019). EPA-EFE/TEPCO / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Staff of Tokyo Electric Power Company measures radiation levels between reactors unit 2 and unit 3 (Rear) at the tsunami-crippled Tokyo Electric Power Company's Fukushima Daichi Nuclear Power Plant under decommissioning works in Okuma, Fukushima Prefecture, northern Japan, Jan. 23, 2019 (reissued Feb. 20, 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

A court in Japan on Wednesday ordered the government and the operator of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant to pay damages to those affected by the disaster in 2011.

The Yokohama District Court ruled that nearly 420 million yen (around $3.8 million) be paid in compensation by the central government and Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) to 152 people evacuated following the massive nuclear accident triggered by the earthquake and tsunami of Mar. 11, 2011, public broadcaster NHK reported.