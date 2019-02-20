A court in Japan on Wednesday ordered the government and the operator of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant to pay damages to those affected by the disaster in 2011.
The Yokohama District Court ruled that nearly 420 million yen (around $3.8 million) be paid in compensation by the central government and Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) to 152 people evacuated following the massive nuclear accident triggered by the earthquake and tsunami of Mar. 11, 2011, public broadcaster NHK reported.