(FILE) Japan's Emperor Akihito (R) and Empress Michiko (L) arrive at the Imperial Palace before welcoming Vietnam's President Tran Dai Quang and his wife Nguyen Thi Hien in Tokyo, Japan, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON / POOL

(FILE) Japan's Emperor Akihito waves upon his arrival at Naha airport in Naha, Okinawa prefecture, southern Japan, Mar. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/HITOSHI MAESHIRO

The Japanese government set up Wednesday a special office to organize all the procedures and ceremonies concerning the abdication of Emperor Akihito, scheduled to take place around the end of April 2019.

The new secretariat was inaugurated Wednesday in Tokyo by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.