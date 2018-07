A file photo taken on 25 October 1990, shows cult Aum Shinrikyo founder Shoko Asahara at an undisclosed location (issued Jul. 6, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY NO ARCHIVES

The remains of Shoko Asahara, founder of the Supreme Truth sect, were cremated on Monday in Tokyo after he was executed for perpetrating the Tokyo subway nerve gas attacks in 1995, public broadcaster NHK reported.

The 63-year-old, whose real name was Chizuo Matsumoto, was hanged on Friday, along with another six of the 13 members of the sect (known as Aum Shinrikyo in Japanese) who were sentenced to death for the 1995 attacks that killed 13 and left scores in an almost vegetative state.