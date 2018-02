The Panamanian-flagged oil carrier KOTI anchored off the port of Pyeongtaek-Dangjin, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea , Jan. 1, 2018, after its seizure on suspicion of selling oil to North Korea at sea in violation of UN sanctions. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force soldier signals a P3C patrol plane at Puerto Princesa airport on the island of Palawan, western Philippines, Jun. 24, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Japan has detected a suspected cargo transfer between a North Korean ship and a Belize-registered vessel, which it believes to have involved goods violating international sanctions imposed on North Korea, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson told EFE Thursday.

The transfer allegedly took place early Tuesday in the East China Sea between a Belizean ship, Wan Heng 11, and the North Korean Rye Song Gang 1.