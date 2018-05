South Korean maritime police conduct an exercise to intercept a North Korean ship carrying arms and other contraband cargo off the southeastern port city of Busan, South Korea, Mar. 16, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP

Japan has reported an alleged violation of United Nations sanctions by Pyongyang after a suspected cargo transfer between a North Korean ship and a Chinese-flagged ship, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.

A North Korean tanker was spotted alongside a ship that apparently had a Chinese flag in the East China Sea on May 19, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.