(FILE) - A worker walks next to containers piled up at the Aomi International Container Terminal, a port for import and export, in Tokyo, Japan, May 18, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

?Japan's economy grew at a slightly faster pace than initially estimated in the October-December quarter due to stronger-than-expected capital spending by companies, government data showed Friday, as reported by Dow Jones in a news report supplied to EFE.

The economy expanded at an annualized pace of? ??1.9?% in the final quarter of 2018, faster than the initial estimate of 1.4% growth. In non-annualized terms, the economy grew 0.?5?% from the previous quarter, compared with the preliminary figure for a 0.3% expansion.