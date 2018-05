Japanese Empress Michiko on Monday began harvesting silk from the worms that live at the Imperial Palace for the last time as she must give it up once her husband, Emperor Akihito, abdicates in April next year.

Michiko devoted the entire morning to this task, handling the cocoons of not more than three centimeters long and conveying to those present her sorrow at having to do it for the last time, according to statements carried by public broadcaster NHK.