Japan's newly appointed Justice Minister Yoko Kamikawa delivers a press conference at the Ministry of Justice in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 21, 2014. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Newly appointed Japanese Internal Affairs and Communications Minister Seiko Noda speaks during a news conference at prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 03, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japan Wednesday approved a legislation to promote women's participation in politics, although the law is not binding and does not penalize violations.

The new law urges political parties to have an equal number of men and women in their ranks and set targets for gender equality, among other measures.