Customers wear plastic face shields as they toast their glasses while dining on a hot-pot dish at an izakaya (Japanese pub) in Osaka, Japan, 01 June 2020. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

A businessman wearing a face mask while sitting in a train is reflected in the train's window in Osaka, Japan, 01 June 2020. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

Japan lifted its remaining domestic travel restrictions and reiterated plans to open its borders on Friday in order to reactivate the tourism industry hit by the coronavirus crisis.

The country's state of health emergency was lifted on May 25 but restrictions continued on non-essential travel to and from Tokyo and the neighboring prefectures of Chiba, Kanagawa and Saitam, as well as Hokkaido, the most affected regions in the country. EFE-EPA