Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (C) shakes hands with the President of the European Union's commission Jean-Claude Junker (R) and European Union's council president Donald Tusk (L) after signing a contract at the Japanese Prime Minister office in Tokyo, Japan, Jul. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN BUREAU / POOL

The European Union and Japan on Tuesday signed the Economic Partnership Agreement, a pact that would allow free bilateral trade in most sectors and is expected to boost both economies.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and European Council President Donald Tusk signed the document at a ceremony in Abe's office in Tokyo.