(FILE) - A full-loaded cargo vessel leaves a berth of the Aomi International Container Terminal, a port for import and export, in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 25, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) signs a contract with the President of the European Union's commission Jean-Claude Junker (R) and European Union's council president Donald Tusk (L) at the Japanese Prime Minister office in Tokyo, Japan, Jul. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN BUREAU / POOL

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (C), European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker (L) and European Council President Donald Tusk (R) smile after their joint press conference at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, Jul. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/KOJI SASAHARA / POOL

Japan and the European Union on Tuesday signed a free trade agreement in the Japanese capital, a deal that will lead to the world's largest open economic zone, and which both powers presented as a measure against protectionism.

The 28 member states of the EU and Japan formally signed their Economic Partnership Agreement, which had already been finalized in December 2017, at a ceremony in which the respective leaders defended the importance of open markets.