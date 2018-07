A file photo taken on Oct. 25, 1990, shows cult Aum Shinrikyo founder Shoko Asahara at an undisclosed location (issued Jul. 6, 2018). EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY NO ARCHIVES

A file photo taken on Jun. 16, 1995 , shows cult Aum Shinrikyo founder Shoko Asahara (C), born Chizuo Matsumoto, being escorted by police to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department in Tokyo, Japan (issued Jul. 6, 2018). EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY NO ARCHIVES

A black and white file photo taken on Oct. 22, 1990, shows cult Aum Shinrikyo founder Shoko Asahara speaking at his cult headquarters in Fujinomiya, Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan (issued Jul. 6, 2018). EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY NO ARCHIVES

Doomsday cult founder Shoko Asahara, considered the mastermind of the deadly sarin gas attacks in the Tokyo subway in 1995, was executed Friday by hanging, according to the public broadcaster NHK.

The 63-year-old, whose real name was Chizuo Matsumoto, had been on death row more than a decade.