Japanese Justice Minister Yoko Kamikawa speaks during a news conference, following the execution of six Aum Shinrikyo (Supreme Truth) cult members at her ministry in Tokyo, Japan, Jul. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga speaks during a news conference about the execution of six Aum Shinrikyo (Supreme Truth) cult members, at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, Jul. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

(FILE) An undated copy of a photo belonging to a Aum Shinrikyo cult member shows cult leader Shoko Asahara (C, back) with his wife Tomoko (L, front) and daughter Archery (C, front) along with inner group of disciples at an unknown location (reissued Jul. 26, 2018). EPA-EFE/HO

Japan Thursday executed six members of the Aum Shinrikyo (Supreme Truth) sect that carried out the deadly sarin gas attack in the Tokyo subway in 1995 and who were all on death row, public broadcaster NHK reported.

The six were sentenced to death for being part of the 1995 lethal gas attack and other murders perpetrated by the same group led by Shoko Asahara, who was hanged on Jul. 6 together with six other members who orchestrated and planned these crimes.