A Japanese woman reads an extra edition of a newspaper reporting a stabbing spree in Akihabara district, a busy shopping area famous for the electric goods, central Tokyo, Japan, 08 June 2008. EPA-EFE FILE/DAI KUROKAWA

A truck with a smashed windscreen is towed by the police in Akihabara district, a busy shopping area famous for the electric goods, central Tokyo, Japan, 08 June 2008. EPA-EFE FILE/DAI KUROKAWA

Japan’s Justice Minister Yoshihisa Furukawa arrives at the prime minister official residence in Tokyo, Japan, 04 October 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

A pool of blood is seen on the road while the police lab team investigates the crime scene in Akihabara district, a busy shopping area famous for the electric goods, central Tokyo, Japan, 08 June 2008. EPA-EFE FILE/DAI KUROKAWA

Japan on Tuesday executed a man who in 2008 killed seven people in a rampage in a crowded Tokyo shopping district, the Ministry of Justice said.

Tomohiro Kato, 39, was sentenced to death for running over and killing three people with a truck at an Akihabara district intersection in a vehicle-free pedestrian zone, before getting out and fatally stabbing four people. Another 10 people were injured.