A black and white file photo taken on Oct. 22, 1990, shows cult Aum Shinrikyo founder Shoko Asahara speaking at his cult headquarters in Fujinomiya, Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan (issued Jul. 6, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY NO ARCHIVES

A file photo taken on Jun. 16, 1995, shows cult Aum Shinrikyo founder Shoko Asahara (C), born Chizuo Matsumoto, being escorted by police to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department in Tokyo, Japan (issued Jul. 6, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY NO ARCHIVES

A file pictures shows Japanese Justice Minister Takashi Yamashita speaking during a news conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 2, 2018 (issued Oct. 4, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japan on Thursday executed two death-row inmates, officials said, bringing the total to 15 for the year.

Keizo Okamoto, 60, and Hiroya Suemori, 67, were sentenced to death for robbing and killing two people in Osaka in 1988, according to Minister of Justice Takashi Yamashita in a press briefing.