A large screen shows Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announcing the extension of state of emergency during a televised news conference in Tokyo, Japan, 02 February 2021. EFE-EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

Shigeru Omi, president of the Japan Community Health Care Organization (JCHO), addresses journalists during a news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Suga, updating on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic situation at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, 02 February 2021. EFE-EPA/DAVID MAREUIL / POOL

Japan on Tuesday extended the state of emergency until Mar.7 as the country struggles with Covid-19 infections that have strained its healthcare system even as the number of cases has declined.