Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a press conference where he announced an extension of the nation's state of emergency at the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo, Japan, 04 May 2020.EFE-EPA/EUGENE HOSHIKO / POOL

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) gestures next to Yoshihide Suga (R), Chief Cabinet Secretary, at the end of a press conference where he announced an extension of the nation's state of emergency at the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo, Japan, 04 May 2020. EFE-EPA/EUGENE HOSHIKO / POOL