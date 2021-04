Test-firing of a newly developed new-type tactical ballistic missile in North Korea, 25 March 2021 (issued 26 March 2021). EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Japan's newly appointed chief cabinet secretary Katsunobu Kato attends a news conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, 16 September 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

The Japanese government on Tuesday extended its unilateral sanctions on North Korea for two more years to pressure the neighboring country into abandoning its missile and nuclear programs and progressing issues over the past abductions of Japanese nationals.

The measure was approved by the cabinet led by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga ahead of the current sanctions expiration date of Apr. 13. EFE-EPA