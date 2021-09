Commuters on their way to work at Shinagawa station in Tokyo, Japan, 08 September 2021. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

An extension of the state of emergency in the main regions of Japan came into effect on Monday amid declining Covid-19 infections in much of the Japanese archipelago.

The emergency, which was initially imposed in 21 of the 47 prefectures of the country until Sep. 12, was extended last week until Sep. 30 in 19 prefectures, including Tokyo and surrounding areas, Hokkaido, Osaka, Aichi and Fukuoka. EFE