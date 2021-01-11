Commuters walk after exiting from their packed commuter trains at Shinagawa railway station in Tokyo, Japan, 08 January 2021, the first day of a state of emergency. EPA-EFE FILE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Japanese health authorities have detected a new variant of Covid-19, different from those identified in the United Kingdom and South Africa, in four people who returned to the country from Brazil at the beginning of the month.

The infected people are two males and two females, aged from their teens to their forties, who tested positive for the virus upon arrival at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Jan. 2 from the state of Amazonas, reported the Ministry of Health and the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID) on Sunday. EFE-EPA