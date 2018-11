Palestinian medics carry a wounded youth during clashes after Friday protests near the border between Israel and Gaza Strip in the east Gaza Strip, Nov. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MOHAMMED SABER

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Palestine, Riyad al-Maliki attends the MED Mediterranean Dialogues in Rome, Italy, Nov. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO PERI

Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, Taro Kono delivers a speech during the event MED Mediterranean Dialogues in Rome, Italy, Nov. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO PERI

Japan's foreign minister reaffirmed his support for Palestine and wants officials from Asian countries to discuss foreign aid for the state, official broadcaster NHK said on Sunday.

Taro Kono met with Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Maliki in Rome on Saturday.