Members of an environmental group perform during a protest against the release of radioactive water into the ocean from the Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant; near the Japanese embassy in Seoul, South Korea, 13 April 2021. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Koo Yoon-cheol (C), head of South Korea's Office for Government Policy Coordination, announces strong regret over and Seoul's measures against Japan's decision to discharge radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean during a news conference held right after an emergency meeting at the government complex in Seoul, South Korea, 13 April 2021. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean civic activists stage a protest against the Japanese government's decision to discharge radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean during a news conference in front of the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, 13 April 2021. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

An aerial view shows tanks containing contaminated water at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant which suffered meltdowns on 11 March 2011, in Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan, 14 February 2021 (issued 09 April 2021). EPA-EFE FILE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

A member of an environmental group performs while wearing a mask of Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga during a protest against the release of radioactive water into the ocean from the Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant; near the Japanese embassy in Seoul, South Korea, 13 April 2021. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Japan on Tuesday formalized its to decision to release over 1 million tonnes of treated contaminated water from the damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean, causing protests from neighboring countries.

The contentious measure is aimed at solving the accumulation of radioactive water at the Daiichi nuclear facilities, one of the most pressing problems in the complex process of dismantling the plant that was damaged by the earthquake and tsunami in March 2011. EFE