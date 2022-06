Travelers from overseas gather after their arrival at Narita International Airport in Narita, Japan, 01 June 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Tourists jump for pictures around the Sensoji temple at Asakusa district in Tokyo, Japan, 02 May 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Japan formally reopens to tourism after more than 2 years of pandemic

Japan formally reopened to tourism Friday after prohibiting the entry of non-residents and family members for more than two years of the pandemic, in an attempt to revive its battered tourism industry.

Entry will initially be restricted to tourists on guided tours from 98 countries classified by the Japanese authorities as having a low risk of infection, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, South Korea and China.