Japan on Sunday was preparing for the upcoming enthronement ceremony of its recently-ascended emperor with a series of planned celebrations that have been dampened by tragedy in the wake of the deadliest typhoon to hit the archipelago in half a century.

The only event within the celebrations that is open to the general public has been postponed in the aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis, which left a devastating toll of at least 78 dead, 346 injured and nine people missing as it struck northern and central Japan last weekend.