A radiation monitor indicates 131.00 per hour near number 3 and 4 reactor buildings at Tokyo Electric Power Company's tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power station in Okuma, Fukushima prefecture, north east of Tokyo, Japan, Feb. 28, 2012. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA / POOL

Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority on Wednesday gave the go-ahead in the first steps to restart a nuclear plant hit by the 2011 tsunami triggering the Fukushima nuclear crisis.

The nearly 40-year-old Tokai No. 2 nuclear plant, located about 130 kilometers (80.8 miles) northeast of Tokyo in Ibaraki prefecture, would still need two clearances by the regulator and authorization from local authorities.