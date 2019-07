Voters cheer as Japanese Prime Minister Abe, who is the president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, addresses the final campaign for the Upper House election at Akihabara in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2019. EFE-EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Voters cheer as Japanese Prime Minister Abe, who is the president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, addresses the final campaign for the Upper House election at Akihabara in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2019. EFE-EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (C), who is the president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, cheers for his party's candidates during the final campaign for the Upper House election at Akihabara in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2019. EFE-EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japan goes to polls to elect half of Upper House seats

Japan went to polls Sunday to elect about half of the seats of parliament's Upper House in which the prime minister's ruling party hopes to re-validate its wide majority.

Polling stations opened across most of the Japanese archipelago at 8am Sunday and will close at 8pm.