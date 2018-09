Senior citizens walk as they view cherry blossoms in full bloom in Tokyo, Japan, Apr. 06, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Kane Tanaka, the oldest living woman from southwestern Japan would be 115 years and 258 days on Friday, and according to the Gerontology Research Group, also the oldest in the world.

Masazo Nonaka, aged 113 years and 54 days, lives in Ashoro and is currently the world's oldest man according to the Guinness Book of World Records.