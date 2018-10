Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (R) and his wife Begona Gomez (L) leave after a reception at the Royal Palace on the occasion of the Spanish National Day, in Madrid, Spain, Oct. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/BALLESTEROS / POOL

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe looks on as he leaves the Ground Self Defense Force's Asaka training ground after reviewing troops in Asaka, near Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Japan hoped that its prime minister's visit to Madrid on Tuesday would further boost strong bilateral ties between the countries.

Shinzo Abe is set to begin his Europe tour, that includes stop-overs in Paris and Brussels, on Tuesday, with his Spain visit.