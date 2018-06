Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad (L) is shown a way by his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe (R) prior to their talks at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, Jun. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA / POOL

A pedestrian walks past a TV screen displaying a broadcast of the historic meeting between US President Donald J. Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore on a street in Tokyo, Japan, Jun. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Japan hoped Tuesday that North Korea would behave responsibly after it reaffirmed its commitment to denuclearization following a historic summit with the United States in Singapore.

Japanese government spokesperson, Yoshihide Suga, at a press conference at the end of the summit between the US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un, avoided commenting on the outcome of Tuesday's summit until Trump briefs Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe over the telephone.