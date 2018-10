US President Donald J. Trump (R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) shake hands at the start of a historic summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island, Singapore, Jun. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/KEVIN LIM / THE STRAITS TIMES / EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono (L) shakes hands with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (R) after the conclusion of the UN Security Council meeting on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the General Assembly of the United Nations at United Nations Headquarters in New York, New York, USA, Sep. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JASON SZENES

The upcoming visit of the Secretary of State of the United States to North Korea would facilitate a move toward complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, Japan said Wednesday.

Japan hopes that North Korea agrees to a complete and rapid denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, government spokesperson Yoshihide Suga said at a press conference.