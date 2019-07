A minke whale is butchered a slaughterhouse after it was caught on the first day after the resumption of commercial whaling, in Kushiro, Hokkaido, Japan, July 1, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JIJI PRESS / POOL JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES NO ARCHIVES

A minke whale is hauled up to bring on a truck at a Kushiro Port, Japanese northern island of Hokkaido, July 1, 2019 after resuming commercial whaling. EPA-EFE FILE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

A minke whale is brought into a slaughterhouse in Kushiro, Japanese northern island of Hokkaido, July 1, 2019 after it was caught on the day resuming commercial whaling. EPA-EFE FILE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

The western Japanese town of Taiji on Thursday hosted the first whale meat auction since the country resumed commercial whaling this week after a hiatus of more than 31 years.

About 66 kilograms of meat was up for auction, which came from one of two minke whales captured by a fleet of five fishing boats that left on Monday from Kushiro, Hokkaido, to hunt in Japanese waters, Kyodo news agency said.