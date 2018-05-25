US President Donald J. Trump speaks about his decision to cancel the summit in Singapore with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

The Japanese government Friday insisted on maintaining pressure on North Korea after United States President Donald Trump's sudden decision to cancel his upcoming June summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Government spokesperson Yoshihide Suga said at a press conference that in order to ensure North Korea changes its nuclear development policies, it is necessary to continue exerting pressure along with the US and South Korea and to implement the decisions of the United Nations Security Council.