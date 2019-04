A businessman walks past a monitor displaying information of Tokyo's Nikkei Stock Average during the afternoon session at a securities branch office in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 14, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The shadows of Japanese office workers are cast on the pavement in downtown Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 30, 2008. EPA-EFE FILE/DAI KUROKAWA

Japan on Monday implemented a labor reform law to curb overtime hours at work and a new visa system to attract foreign workers to mitigate a severe labor shortage in the country.

The new labor reform puts a cap on permissible overtime to 100 hours a month and 720 hours a year above a regular 40-hour work week, according to state-owned broadcaster NHK.