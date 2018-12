A South Korean naval destroyer waits on standby on seas off the southeastern port city of Pohang, South Korea, Apr. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE-- SOUTH KOREA OUT

Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force P-1 anti-submarine patrol aircraft launches anti-missile IR flares during a fleet review by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Sagami Bay off Odawara, Kanagawa Prefecture, southwest of Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 18, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japan is investigating the South Korean military after an incident in which it says a Seoul naval ship locked its fire-control radar on a Japanese patrol aircraft, state broadcaster NHK reported Saturday.

The incident on Thursday prompted Japan to lodge a protest with South Korean authorities and urged against a recurrence, saying the incident off Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa prefecture could have caused unexpected contingency.