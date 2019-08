Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (2-L) speaks during a meeting with his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono (unseen) at a hotel in Yokohama, Japan, Aug.27, 2019. EFE-EPA/KAZUHIRO NOGI / POOL

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (L) chats with his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono prior to their meeting at a hotel in Yokohama, Japan, Aug.27, 2019. EFE-EPA/KAZUHIRO NOGI / POOL

The Iranian minister of foreign affairs on Tuesday stressed that Tehran had a special interest in maintaining stability in the Persian Gulf in a meeting with his Japanese counterpart in Tokyo.

Jawad Zarif met Taro Kono in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, on the first of his two-day Japan visit and said the two countries were keen in keeping the energy market stable, which in turn made it important to maintain security in the Persian Gulf, local media outlets reported.