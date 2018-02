Japan's H-2A rocket carrying the nation's first spy satellites lifts off from the Tanegashima Space Center, on the southern island of Tanegashima some 1,000 kms southeast of Tokyo, Mar. 28, 2003. EPA-EFE PHOTO

Japan Tuesday successfully launched a rocket into space with a new spy satellite equipped for tasks such as gathering information about North Korea's missile facilities, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) said.

The satellite was placed in orbit aboard an H-2a model rocket launched from JAXA's Uchinoura Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture as per schedule.