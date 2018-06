An H-2A rocket carrying Japan's first spy satellite lifts off from the Tanegashima Space Center on the southern island of Tanegashima, some 1,000 km southeast of Tokyo, on Mar. 28, 2003. EPA-EFE FILE/JIJI PRESS

Japan launched Tuesday a surveillance satellite to monitor North Korea's military installations and take pictures of areas affected by natural disasters, according to the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency.

The radar satellite was launched using an H-2A rocket at 1.20 pm local time (4.20 am GMT) from the space center in Tanegashima, Kagoshima prefecture, JAXA said in a statement.