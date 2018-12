Stocks fell across Asia on Thursday, echoing U.S. declines, after the Federal Reserve lifted short-term interest rates for the fourth time this year, according to a Dow Jones report supplied to EFE.

Japanese indexes led the way lower. The Nikkei 225 dropped 3.2%, on track to close at a 14-month low. Some technology-focused blue chips dropped more than the broader market, with SoftBank Group and Panasonic down about 4.5% each.