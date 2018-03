A photo released by the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (R) welcoming members of the South Korean delegation during their meeting in Pyongyang, North Korea, Mar. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA

Japan has refused to rule out a meeting between its prime minister and North Korea's leader to resolve bilateral disputes, including the issue of kidnapped Japanese citizens by Pyongyang decades ago.

The Japanese government's spokesperson, Yoshihide Suga, said at a press conference on Wednesday that the administration had left the door open for a possible meeting between Shinzo Abe and Kim Jong-un.