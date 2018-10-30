Participants taste sake at the 38th edition of the Sake Tasting Competition of the Association of Sake and Shochu Producers of Japan (JSS) in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 26, 2018. EFE-EPA/FILE/Maria Roldan

A row of sake samples at the 38th edition of the sake tasting competition of the Sake and Shochu Association of Japan (JSS) in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 26, 2018. EFE-EPA/FILE/Maria Roldan

As bars and pubs in Japan got ready on Tuesday to serve connoisseurs, especially the younger Japanese, popular alcoholic drinks from all around the world, producers of Japan's famous rice wine, Sake, were grappling with new ideas to rebrand the alcoholic drink to arrest its dwindling demand in the domestic market.

Sake, made from fermented rice and locally known as "nihonshu", continues to interest foreign consumers, although at home the per capita consumption of sake has been falling since the 1970s, affecting producers who have been producing the wine, linked to offerings to Shinto deities, for over 800 years.