Kimono-clad young Japanese women wearing protective face masks gather near the venue holding the Coming of Age Day ceremony amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, 10 January 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Japanese students in uniforms walk in Gion area of Kyoto, one of Japan's most popular tourist destinations, 27 September 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/DAI KUROKAWA

Kimono-clad young Japanese women wearing protective face masks attend their Coming of Age Day ceremony at Yokohama Arena amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, 10 January 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

The age of adulthood in Japan on Friday was lowered from 20 to 18 years in the first revision of the legal definition of an adult in the country in 146 years.

The change will mainly affect matters pertaining to parental emancipation and criminal responsibility.