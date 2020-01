An undated file picture of the Takatori area in Nagata-ku, Kobe city, where 80-90 per cent of the area's buildings collapsed or burned down after the 1995 Kobe Earthquake. EPA-EFE FILE/KOBE CITY GOVERNMENT HANDOUT

A black and white file picture dated 17 January 1995 of people looking at burning houses and the rubble in Kobe, Japan. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIO IDA BLACK AND WHITE ONLY

Residents offer prayers for victims of the Great Hanshin (Kobe) Earthquake, in Kobe, western Japan, 17 January 2020. EFE/EPA/JIJI JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Residents light candles as they offer prayers for victims of the Great Hanshin (Kobe) Earthquake, in Kobe, western Japan, 17 January 2020. EFE/EPA/JIJI JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

A resident wipes away a tear as she offers a prayer for victims of the Great Hanshin (Kobe) Earthquake, in Kobe, western Japan, 17 January 2020. EFE/EPA/JIJI JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

People light candles to commemorate 17 January as they offer prayers for victims of the Great Hanshin (Kobe) Earthquake, in Kobe, western Japan, 17 January 2020. EFE/EPA/JIJI JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Residents offer one minute of silent prayers for victims of the Great Hanshin (Kobe) Earthquake, in Kobe, western Japan, 17 January 2020. EFE/EPA/JIJI JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Japan on Friday commemorated the 25th anniversary of the magnitude-7.3 earthquake in Kobe that killed more than 6,400 people and is considered one of the strongest and deadliest in the country's recent history.

Residents and relatives of the victims observed a minute’s silence at 5.46 am (20.46 GMT Thursday), the exact time at which the tremor known as the Great Hanshin Earthquake occurred on Jan. 17, 1995. EFE-EPA