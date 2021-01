A file picture taken 17 January 1995 of a collapsed part of Hanshin Expressway Kobe Line, in Higashinaga-ku, Kobe city, immediately following the Kobe earthquake. EPA-EFE FILE/Hyogo Prefectural Government Handout

People offer prayers for the victims of the 17 January 1995 earthquake in Kobe, western Japan, 17 January 2021.

People offer prayers for the victims of the 17 January 1995 earthquake as the caracters read 'Let's do our best, 1-17' in Kobe, western Japan, 17 January 2021.

People light candles in Itami, western Japan, 16 January 2021, the night before the 26th anniversary of the Great Hanshin Earthquake.

People offer prayers for the victims of the 17 January 1995 earthquake in Kobe, western Japan, 17 January 2021.

Japan on Sunday remembered the more than 6,400 people killed by the 1995 Kobe earthquake on its 26th anniversary and amid restrictions to curb the Covid-19 epidemic.

The Japanese port city hosted several events in tribute to the victims, although due to the state of emergency active across much of Japan to curb the coronavirus epidemic, attendance was limited and the occasion was on a smaller scale than previous years. EFE-EPA