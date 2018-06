Residents offer prayers for victims at the Cornerstone of Peace, commemorating the victims of the World War II Battle of Okinawa and with the names of more than 240,000 people engraved, in Itoman, Japanese southwestern island of Okinawa, Jun. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/HITOSHI MAESHIRO

Lieutenant General Lawrence Nicholson (R), Commanding General of US Third Marine Expeditionary Force and Commander of US Marine Forces Japan, salutes to offer a prayer for victims of US and other allied forces at the Cornerstone of Peace, commemorating the victims of the World War Two II of Okinawa and with the names of more than 240 thousand people engraved, in Itoman, southwestern island of Okinawa, Japan, Jun. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/HITOSHI MAESHIRO

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (1st row R) looks at Okinawa Governor Takeshi Onaga (standing) during a memorial service commemorating the victims of the World War II Battle of Okinawa in Itoman, southwestern island of Okinawa, Japan, Jun. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/HITOSHI MAESHIRO

Names of victims are inscribed on the Cornerstone of Peace, commemorating the victims of the World War II Battle of Okinawa and with the names of more than 240,000 people engraved, as residents visit the memorial to offer prayers in Itoman, Japanese southwestern island of Okinawa, Jun. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/HITOSHI MAESHIRO

The Japanese archipelago of Okinawa Saturday marked the 73rd year of the end of the ground battle of the Second World War with calls to reduce the presence of American troops on its territory.

Around 5,000 people, including Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attended a ceremony held in the Peace Memorial Park in Itoman, site of the final stage of the Battle of Okinawa, which had led to the loss of around 200,000 lives.