Japanese minister for promoting dynamic engagement of all citizens and State Minister for Okinawa and Northern Territories Affairs Seiichi Eto speaks during a press conference at prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, Sep. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

A Japanese cabinet minister was the first to visit a controversial Tokyo shrine on Thursday in two and a half years, while Prime Minister Shinzo Abe sent an offering as he has done since 2014.

The Yasukuni Shrine honors the Japanese war dead between the end of the 19th century and 1945, including 14 politicians and imperial army officers convicted of war crimes by an international criminal court at the end of World War II.